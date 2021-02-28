John Carlson clinches win with last second butt save 🍑

John Carlson came up big against the New Jersey Devils. Well actually, his badonkadonk did.
Down 3-2 late in the third period, the Devils pulled MacKenzie Blackwood for an extra skater. New Jersey didn’t put much pressure on Ilya Samsonov until its final rush. As the final few seconds ticked off the clock, Pavel Zacha put a shot on net. Samsonov made the initial save, but the rebound bounced right onto Kyle Palmieri’s blade wide open in the slot. The net was yawning.
Palmieri fired! Andddddddd…Carlson’s butt made the save!
He clinched the victory, you guys.
Multiple replays from NBC Sports Washington confirmed that Palmieri’s shot was going in without Carlson’s
heads up rumps up play.
Tragically, the NHL did not credit John Carlson with a shot block. Instead, the official scoring recorded it as Palmieri shooting high.
Butt we know the truth: 🏒🍑
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
