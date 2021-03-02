Four Capitals players wore pink tie-dye headbands during practice

Four Washington Capitals players wore a bold accessory out onto the ice during practice on Tuesday.

Ilya Samsonov, Nic Dowd, Nick Jensen, and Richard Panik all rocked pink tie dye headbands.

It’s unclear if the players lost a bet or if the pink headbands could be another level to Peter Laviolette’s hockey ninja theme this season.

After the Capitals’ January 15 win over the Buffalo Sabres, Laviolette presented the offensive and defensive players of the game headbands. He explained to Capitals players that after getting fired by the Nashville Predators during the winter, he binge-watched a lot of TV and fell in love with the Netflix show, Cobra Kai.

Since then, cardboard cutouts of Cobra Kai characters were placed in Capital One Arena and the headbands have been given out after every Capitals’ victory.

What do you think the headbands are for?

Headline photo courtesy of the @Capitals