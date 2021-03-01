Half of all NHL teams have plans or are already allowing some fans back at arenas

The Pittsburgh Penguins became the latest NHL team on Monday to announce that they would allow fans back to their home arena during a coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 500,000 Americans.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins received approval today from Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State Department of Health to reopen PPG Paints Arena to fans at 15 percent capacity (2,800),” the team wrote in a press release.

The Penguins were opening up tickets to “season ticket holders only” on a “priority basis.” The first game fans would be allowed back was Tuesday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“It is a great day for hockey, indeed, and we are very excited for our fans,” David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins, said in the announcement. “We are grateful to Governor Wolf, Health Secretary Alison Beam and their team for their continuous communication and support. We also are thankful for the help and guidance we received from our partners at UPMC for helping us to prepare a detailed plan for a safe re-opening, as well as County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. We are focused on giving our fans the safest and most efficient experience possible inside PPG Paints Arena – where they belong.”

Despite several new variants of COVID-19 spreading and a high baseline of positive cases that rivals last summer’s peak (~70k cases), many states are ignoring CDC recommendations and are aggressively loosening restrictions as Americans get vaccinated across the country.

“Things are tenuous. Now is not the time to relax restrictions,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said according to Yahoo. “We cannot get comfortable or give in to a false sense of security that the worst of the pandemic is behind us.”

According to the Associated Press’s Stephen Whyno, the Penguins are one of 16 teams that have fans back already or have plans to open.

The Philadelphia Flyers expected to join their cross-state rivals soon.

The new capacity rules apply everywhere except in the city of Philadelphia, which announced last week that it would adopt the state Department of Health’s existing rules – including the absolute attendance caps of 500 indoors and 2,500 outdoors – — Jim Green (@JimmyBlue2016) March 1, 2021

Here’s the full list.

NHL teams allowing fans or planning to

Team Arena Capacity Amount Allowed Arizona Coyotes Gila River Arena 17,125 3,450 (25%) Boston Bruins TD Garden 17,565 2,300 (12%) on 3/22 Buffalo Sabres Key Bank Arena 19,070 1,907 (10%) Carolina Hurricanes PNC Arena 18,068 2,965 (15%) Columbus Blue Jackets Nationwide Arena 18,144 1,953 (10%) on 3/2 Dallas Stars American Airlines Center 18,532 5,000 (30%) Florida Panthers BB&T Center 19,250 4,500 (25%) Nashville Predators Bridgestone Arena 17,113 2,625 (15%) New Jersey Devils Prudential Center 16,514 1,650 (10%) New York Islanders Barclays Center

Nassau Coliseum 15,813

16,234 1,580 (10%)

1,620 (10%) New York Rangers Madison Square Garden 18,006 1,800 (10%) Philadelphia Flyers Wells Fargo Center 19,541 TBD (max 15%) Pittsburgh Penguins PPG Paints Arena 18,387 2,800 (15%) St. Louis Blues Enterprise Center 19,150 1,400 (7.5%) Tampa Bay Lightning Amalie Arena 19,092 4,000 (23%) Vegas Golden Knights T-Mobile Arena 17,500 2,500 (15%)

The Washington Capitals are one of 15 teams not allowing fans at games including all seven North Division Canadian teams.

The full no fans teams include the Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals, and Winnipeg Jets.