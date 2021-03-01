Back-to-back sweep: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals went into Newark, New Jersey for a back-to-back with the Devils and came away with all four points. A successful Sunday saw the return of Ilya Samsonov and a 3-2 Caps win.
The Caps outshot the Devils 23 to 21 but were out-attempted at five-on-five 41 to 34.
The Capitals won 37 of 55 faceoffs (67.3%) against New Jersey. Their 37 faceoff wins and 67.3 faceoff win percentage are both single-game highs this season.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 28, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Devils
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On