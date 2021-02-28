Sammy’s successful return: Caps beat Devils 3-2

The Washington Capitals have hit a bit of a stride in terms of good play and looked to continue down that path as they took on the New Jersey Devils for the second time in two days. Could they complete the weekend sweep?
Mikhail Maltsev opened scoring with a wrister that ramped up off Dmitry Orlov’s stick past Ilya Samsonov on the short-side. Jakub Vrana has goals in two straight after he fired home his own rebound to tie the game at one. Nicklas Backstrom looking for his 700th career assist instead found the back of the net with his own shot. Yegor Sharangovich wristed one through the body of Samsonov to tie the game once more.
Alex Ovechkin sniped one past a disbelieving MacKenzie Blackwood to restore the Caps lead and ended up the game winner.
Caps beat Devils 3-2!
I like my V confused pic.twitter.com/DUN3fX7Rox
— Charlie McManus (@CharlieMcManus9) February 28, 2021
absolutely CHAOTIC group of colors out there pic.twitter.com/JeiGwByY4c
— elyse (@ElyseBee) February 28, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsDevils Grey suit with a purple tie @JoeBpXp pic.twitter.com/xbG5b3DlrG
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 28, 2021
The Caps have a couple of days off before two in a row against the Boston Bruins as both teams battle atop the NHL’s East Division. Two big games.
