Birthday Boy Jakub Vrana has goals in consecutive games

Jakub Vrana has goals in consecutive games after scoring on MacKenzie Blackwood for a second straight day.

Vrana, who turned 25 on Sunday, is now tied for second in goals on the Capitals with seven.

The goal came off a dominant Nicklas Backstrom faceoff win in the defensive zone. Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon retrieved the puck from behind the net and lobbed a high pass into the netural zone to Tom Wilson. Willy left the puck to Vrana, who was curling into the offensive zone with speed. After his initial shot was stopped by Blackwood, Vrana followed up on the rebound and scored to tie the game 1-1.

go v, it's ya birthday pic.twitter.com/S9Pe2nhOSC — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 28, 2021

According to the Capitals, Vrana is the first Capitals player to score on his birthday since Matt Niskanen on December 6, 2018.

Before that, it was John Carlson who struck on January 10, 2015.

Today is Jakub Vrana's birthday. He's the first Capital to score on his birthday since Matt Niskanen on Dec. 6, 2018. This is the 32nd such occurrence by a Capital since 1979, and the first time Vrana scored on his birthday. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 28, 2021

Vrana also scored in the third period of the Capitals’ 5-2 win over the Devils Saturday after being benched for most of the second period by Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette.

“Guys got to compete hard to play hard,” Laviolette said of Vrana. “I’m counting on everybody to do that.”

Vrana’s seven even-strength goals is now tied for the team lead with Nicklas Backstrom, who scored again on Sunday. Vrana assisted on that goal as well. He now has 14 points (7g, 7a) in 20 games this season

