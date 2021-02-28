Never-breaking Alex Ovechkin scores 713th career goal after blocking shot off skate earlier in game

Alex Ovechkin scored the 713th goal of his career against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Ovechkin had one goal in his prior eight games – a notable cold streak for one of the game’s greatest scorers.

13:37 into the second period, the Capitals gained the offensive zone. Lars Eller dropped a pass to Ovi, the Russian star curled to the center of the ice, and beat MacKenzie Blackwood to the top corner of the net.

The goal was Ovechkin’s seventh goal of the season and it gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead. According to NHL.com, it was Ovi’s 246th go-ahead goal – the third most in NHL history.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 246th career go-ahead goal in the regular season. @ovi8 trails only Brett Hull (264) and Jaromir Jagr (262) for the most in NHL history. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/LwQQHZAhaI — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 28, 2021

“Luck was not on my side, but it was finally nice to get one,” Ovechkin said to MSG at intermission. “I hope it’s going to be well (moving forward).”

The Ovechkin tally came after he blocked a shot earlier in the game from Sami Vatanen and left the ice in pain.

Ovechkin missed practice on Friday and was a game-time decision on Saturday, but ultimately ended up playing. Ovechkin blocked a shot last Tuesday from Kris Letang which could have been the issue.

Through two periods against the Devils, Ovi had six shots and 10 shot attempts – which is his most shots on goal since a February 4 game against the New York Rangers.

