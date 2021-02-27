Caps at Devils pregame: On the road

By Elyse Bailey
The Capitals have hit the road for the next five games. First up, a couple of back-to-back weekend games against the New Jersey Devils. This is only the second meeting between the two teams out of their series of eight.
Alex Oveckin and Carl Hagelin are confirmed to be in the line-up for today’s game after they took a maintenance day yesterday. I am also in need of a maintenance day, I totally get it. Sometimes you just need a day to make sure everything is all good.
Puck drop is at 1 PM and Christopher from the comments will have your recap.
|Record
|7-6-2
|10-5-4
|Shot Attempt %
|52.2%
|49.1%
|PDO
|101.8
|101.5
|Power Play
|15.9%
|32.0%
|Penalty Kill
|58.3%
|79.7%
As mentioned above, Coach Laviolette confirmed that Ovi and Hagelin will be in the line-up. Starting in net will, once again, be Vitek Vanecek. If you’re curious, the New Jersey Devils will have Mackenzie Blackwood in net. Here are lines from the previous game, we’ll know more closer to game time:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Sheary
Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson
Panik – Eller – Oshie
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
Anderson
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|3/3
|3/5
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|🌮
|2/27
|2/28
|3/9
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|😷
|3/11
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|3/15
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|3/19
|3/20
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|😷
|4/13
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed
I am a complete sucker for things like this. Fun mascots, good jerseys. On Saturday, February 27, The Sioux Falls Stampede officially changed its name for the third consecutive season to the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs for the 14th Annual Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog Races. Please look at their uniforms for the occasion:
ICYMI: We will be sporting these beauties on Saturday night! Tix: https://t.co/8ZUGl5ouMG pic.twitter.com/iaDU76rdfJ
— Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs (@sfstampede) February 24, 2021
The Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs with possibly the greatest rebrand ever. 🐶
(📷 @sfstampede) pic.twitter.com/1acNAfVkvt
— NHL (@NHL) February 12, 2020
Will Dineen and Ace are looking forward to tomorrow night! 🐶#FightingWienerDogs pic.twitter.com/zRE5KCWN0g
— Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs (@sfstampede) February 26, 2021
The night contains wiener dog races, a dog adoption, balloons, a photo booth, and much more. But also, the players will wear those Fighting Wiener Dogs specialty jerseys for the game and the jerseys are available through an online auction with proceeds benefiting Dakota Dachshund Rescue. Learn more about the night on the Sioux Falls team website!
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Devils
Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
