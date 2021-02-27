Caps at Devils pregame: On the road

The Capitals have hit the road for the next five games. First up, a couple of back-to-back weekend games against the New Jersey Devils. This is only the second meeting between the two teams out of their series of eight.

Alex Oveckin and Carl Hagelin are confirmed to be in the line-up for today’s game after they took a maintenance day yesterday. I am also in need of a maintenance day, I totally get it. Sometimes you just need a day to make sure everything is all good.

Puck drop is at 1 PM and Christopher from the comments will have your recap.



Record 7-6-2 10-5-4 Shot Attempt % 52.2% 49.1% PDO 101.8 101.5 Power Play 15.9% 32.0% Penalty Kill 58.3% 79.7%

Projected Lines

As mentioned above, Coach Laviolette confirmed that Ovi and Hagelin will be in the line-up. Starting in net will, once again, be Vitek Vanecek. If you’re curious, the New Jersey Devils will have Mackenzie Blackwood in net. Here are lines from the previous game, we’ll know more closer to game time:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Sheary

Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson

Panik – Eller – Oshie

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

Anderson

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 2/27 2/28 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Storylines

Wiener Dogs

I am a complete sucker for things like this. Fun mascots, good jerseys. On Saturday, February 27, The Sioux Falls Stampede officially changed its name for the third consecutive season to the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs for the 14th Annual Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog Races. Please look at their uniforms for the occasion:

ICYMI: We will be sporting these beauties on Saturday night! Tix: https://t.co/8ZUGl5ouMG pic.twitter.com/iaDU76rdfJ — Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs (@sfstampede) February 24, 2021

The Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs with possibly the greatest rebrand ever. 🐶 (📷 @sfstampede) pic.twitter.com/1acNAfVkvt — NHL (@NHL) February 12, 2020

Will Dineen and Ace are looking forward to tomorrow night! 🐶#FightingWienerDogs pic.twitter.com/zRE5KCWN0g — Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs (@sfstampede) February 26, 2021

The night contains wiener dog races, a dog adoption, balloons, a photo booth, and much more. But also, the players will wear those Fighting Wiener Dogs specialty jerseys for the game and the jerseys are available through an online auction with proceeds benefiting Dakota Dachshund Rescue. Learn more about the night on the Sioux Falls team website!

Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB