Garnet Hathaway on rating TJ Oshie’s one-handed goal: ‘Is there something higher than a 10?’

TJ Oshie scored one of the most incredible goals in recent Capitals history Friday against the Penguins, dangling defenseman Mike Matheson and one-handing the puck past Tristan Jarry as he fell to the ice.

The Osh Babe got tons of accolades on social media but he also impressed his teammates and coaches.

“The goal tonight, what an individual effort,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said, noticeably dazzled.

He wasn’t the only one.

Checking-line forward Garnet Hathaway was asked about the goal by Capitals Radio’s Ben Raby after practice Friday. Hathaway made a face like Bro, I can’t believe he did that.

“Is there something higher than a 10?” Hathaway asked. “What’s the scale?

“That was unbelievable,” he continued. “At the same time as how nice it was, it wasn’t surprising either. It was a combination of a lot of different attributes that Osh brings. His speed through the neutral zone, his skill to get around the guy, and then his work ethic to finish it off. It was just a snapshot of everything he is and what he brings to our team.”

The Capitals on social media called Oshie’s tally “the goal of the year” and compared it to Alex Ovechkin’s The Goal, which wasn’t too big of a stretch.

The lamplighter, Oshie’s fifth of the season, is easily one of the greatest goals of his career. It’ll be mandatory viewing on his highlight reel when he retires.