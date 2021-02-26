Reporters overheard Tom Wilson and Evgeni Malkin’s expletive-filled ‘chat’ after Tom’s late hit on Mark Jankowski

Tom Wilson was whistled for a two-minute interference minor in the Capitals’ 5-2 win over the Penguins on Thursday. Wilson was penalized after delivering a late hit to Penguins’ forward Mark Jankowski.

The Capitals screamed from the bench in frustration that officials made a call while the Penguins were furious with what they thought was another dirty hit by Wilson. Penguins center Evgeni Malkin skated over to the penalty box while Jankowski struggled to get up and exchanged words with Wilson.

So what did they say?

Malkin “just came over to have a chat,” Wilson explained. “When it’s that quiet in there, you can have those conversations.”

According to beat writers who were at Capital One Arena, there was a lot more spiciness coming from the chirping hockey players.

Josh Yohe reported that Malkin sarcastically complimented Wilson’s bludgeoning of his teammate and Wilson responded in kind.

Malkin during timeout to Wilson: “Nice fucking hit. Fuck you.”

Wilson responded with a simple “fuck you.”

No fake fan noise is great. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) February 26, 2021

Samantha Pell said that Wilson was adamant that his hit was clean.

Tom Wilson called for interference as he collides with Jankowski. Wilson yelling from the box: "That's a great f—ing hit!" — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 26, 2021

Taylor Haase heard Wilson say that his hit was late by “two f*cking milliseconds.”

Tom Wilson, yelling from the penalty box: "What is that, two f—ing milliseconds?" — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) February 26, 2021

Stephen Whyno observed that Wilson called Malkin a clown.

Wilson just called someone a clown while yelling from the penalty box and said it was a "great fucking hit." — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) February 26, 2021

Yohe says Peter Laviolette defended his player.

After Wilson hit, Peter Laviolette yelled “he’s allowed to hit him” as referees escorted him to penalty box. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) February 26, 2021

“I thought it was a great hit, but I haven’t watched it at all in live time,” Wilson said. “He batted it out of the air and I finished him through the body right after. I think that’s a great hockey play, and I’ll watch the replay.”

The Penguins gave Jankowski an opportunity to speak his mind after the game along with forward Brandon Tanev. Both players avoided saying much and didn’t opine about the hit.

“I just knocked the puck into their end and I kind of turned — I was about to go change — I got hit,” Jankowski said.

“Obviously, we saw the play develop and what happened, and the refs thought it was a penalty and they made the call,” added Tanev. “It’s not in our control. It’s up to the refs and their judgment and what they want to do in the situation. So we just got to continue to play the game and play the game the right way.”

Wilson would later score the game-winning goal in the third period.

“I thought he was really good,” Peter Laviolette said. “He played fast. He played physical. He was hard.”

Wilson to Teddy Blueger: “Are you fucking scared?”

I don’t know what else to add. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) February 26, 2021

