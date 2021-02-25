Tom Wilson’s very big and very late hit on Mark Jankowski

Tom Wilson remains one of the most feared and frequent hitters in the NHL; his 59 hits coming into Thursday’s Capitals-Pens game ranked him ninth among all forwards. But Wilson, years removed from several NHL suspensions, has passed on delivering hits that are more borderline.

Not Thursday against the Penguins.

Late in the first period, Wilson took an interference minor (that could have been a major penalty) after blowing up Mark Jankowski in the neutral zone with a late hit.

Wilson checked Jankowski as the Penguins forward dumped a puck out of midair into the Capitals zone. Jankowski was unaware Wilson was targeting him and took a shoulder directly to the chest.

Jankowski to the room after this very, very late hit by Tom Wilson. Wilson assessed only a minor for interference pic.twitter.com/iehW9c7GYG — NHL Safety Watch (@NHLSafetyWatch) February 26, 2021

Jankowski dropped his stick and laid on the ice for several minutes before retreating to the locker room. On the telecast, the Penguins could be heard screaming at Wilson from the bench.

Malkin even had some words for Wilson as he sat in the penalty box for his interference minor.

While in the penalty box, Tom Wilson got some sass from Evgeni Malkin after that late hit pic.twitter.com/D81QgqmmI9 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 26, 2021

During the intermission, NBC Sports Washington’s Alan May admitted it was a late hit “by today’s standards.” Love that guy.

.@MayHockeyNBCS calls Tom Wilson's late hit a penalty "by today's standards," which is on-brand analysis I love. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 26, 2021

Penguins defenseman Cody Ceci however would repay Wilson with a big hit in the neutral zone.

HERE COMES THE BOOM 💥 pic.twitter.com/2cP1MhBADu — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 26, 2021

It made Penguins fans very happy.

Cody Ceci hit on Tom Wilson — GTA V Remix 😂 pic.twitter.com/IjVNYi6Vy1 — Benstonium (@Benstonium) February 26, 2021

Tom has been noticeably more physical against the Penguins lately. The Capitals had lost four of their last five games against them this season before Thursday’ss 5-2 win.

Tom said take several seats pic.twitter.com/FugqwvfYJl — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2021

After the game, Wilson was asked about the controversial bodycheck.

“I thought it was a great hit,” Wilson said. “But I haven’t watched it at all in live time. He batted it out of the air and I finished him through the body right after. I think that’s a great hockey play and I’ll watch the replay.”

As for what Malkin had to say to him, Wilson wouldn’t divulge, saying it just a “chat.”

