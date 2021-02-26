Ilya Samsonov stops 25 of 28 shots in fourth rehab start for Hershey Bears, a 6-3 win

A closer look at the highlights reveals a porous Bears defense in front of the net on all three Binghamton goals.

Nolan Foote scored Binhamton’s first goal of the game 1:37 into the second period. Foote took advantage of blown coverage in front of the net to lift a loose puck over Samsonov from point blank range.

In the third period, Nick Merkley scored on a rebound from the slot after Ilya Samsonov powered over laterally to the side of the net to stop a wide-open one-timer.

Marian Studenic scored five minutes later after being left unguarded in front of the net

It’s unclear what’s next for Sammy. The Bears play again Saturday at Giant Center while the Capitals play both back-to-back games this weekend against the New Jersey Devils.

Special note: Garrett Pilon scored a highlight-reel goal on a power move to the net.

Screenshot courtesy of the AHL