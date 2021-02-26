Home / News / Ilya Samsonov stops 25 of 28 shots in fourth rehab start for Hershey Bears, a 6-3 win

Ilya Samsonov stops 25 of 28 shots in fourth rehab start for Hershey Bears, a 6-3 win

By Ian Oland

February 26, 2021 11:31 pm

Ilya Samsonov won his fourth rehab start for the Hershey Bears on Friday.

Samsonov stopped 25 of 28 shots in Hershey’s 6-3 win over the Binghamton Devils. The Russian goaltender is trying to regain his top form after testing positive for coronavirus in mid-January and spending 19 days in protocol fighting the disease.

A closer look at the highlights reveals a porous Bears defense in front of the net on all three Binghamton goals.

  • Nolan Foote scored Binhamton’s first goal of the game 1:37 into the second period. Foote took advantage of blown coverage in front of the net to lift a loose puck over Samsonov from point blank range.
  • In the third period, Nick Merkley scored on a rebound from the slot after Ilya Samsonov powered over laterally to the side of the net to stop a wide-open one-timer.
  • Marian Studenic scored five minutes later after being left unguarded in front of the net

It’s unclear what’s next for Sammy. The Bears play again Saturday at Giant Center while the Capitals play both back-to-back games this weekend against the New Jersey Devils.

Special note: Garrett Pilon scored a highlight-reel goal on a power move to the net.

