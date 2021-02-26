Ilya Samsonov stops 25 of 28 shots in fourth rehab start for Hershey Bears, a 6-3 win

Ilya Samsonov won his fourth rehab start for the Hershey Bears on Friday.
Samsonov stopped 25 of 28 shots in Hershey’s 6-3 win over the Binghamton Devils. The Russian goaltender is trying to regain his top form after testing positive for coronavirus in mid-January and spending 19 days in protocol fighting the disease.
A closer look at the highlights reveals a porous Bears defense in front of the net on all three Binghamton goals.
It’s unclear what’s next for Sammy. The Bears play again Saturday at Giant Center while the Capitals play both back-to-back games this weekend against the New Jersey Devils.
Special note: Garrett Pilon scored a highlight-reel goal on a power move to the net.
What an absolute beauty of a goal by @gpilon41. #HBH pic.twitter.com/AIWwS30ok7
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 27, 2021
