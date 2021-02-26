Truculent Tom: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals didn’t have their best game Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins so in response, they decided to reverse that and dominate the puck all Thursday night against those same Pens. The Caps came out on top by a final score of 5-2 after some late, scary back and forth on the scoreboard.
The Caps outshot the Pens 35 to 28 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 55 to 37.
The Capitals are 3-0-1 this season when T.J. Oshie scores a goal and 7-0-2 when he records a point.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 26, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
