Tom’s game: Caps beat Pens 5-2

Against the Penguins on Thursday night, your Washington Capitals did what Washington Capitals do: obtain lead, blow lead, repeat. But this time there was a twist. I won’t spoil it for you, but it was Tom Wilson.
Offensive dynamo Nick Jensen set up white-hot Nick Backstrom for a good goal early in the game, but then the rest of the first period and all of the second passed without any more scoring. TJ Oshie scored a thrilling goal to open up the third period, but Brandon Tanev’s shorthanded goal followed close behind. Then Jake Guentzel got a greasy goal and all of a sudden the lead was fully blown.
As per the Prophecy, the game was won by Tom Wilson with a low-down tap-in on the power play. Carl Hagelin scores as only Carl Hagelin can: with an empty netter. Eller added another.
Caps win!
Not calling this a bailamos game. Two empty-netters. Feels wrong.
HERE COMES THE BOOM 💥 pic.twitter.com/2cP1MhBADu
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 26, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsPens A lovely tan number with a striking blue tie and matching pocket square. @JoeBpXp pic.twitter.com/qOJlfEhfx5
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 26, 2021
Tom Wilson was everywhere. He got drew a penalty that went uncalled, he did a bad hit, he got hit bigly (but cleanly), and then he won the game by doing what he’s supposed to do: crashing the net. That plus TJ Oshie’s perfectly ugly highlight-reel goal, and this was a darn good game.
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
