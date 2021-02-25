Goal of the year candidate: TJ Oshie scores diving, one-handed tally after dangling past Mike Matheson

TJ Oshie just added these fine frames to his highlight reel.

Falling headlong towards Pittsburgh’s net, Oshie managed to pool-shot the puck into the net.

It had shades of The Goal.

Video

Early in the third period, Penguins defender Mike Matheson was hot on Oshie’s heels. Without a clean opportunity to check, Matheson spilled into Oshie. For a normal human, that’s the end of the play, but summoning arcane frat magicks, Oshie was able to get a one-handed touch on the puck — just enough to beat Pens goalie Tristan Jarry.

The Capitals called it “goal of the year” on Twitter.

goal of the year send tweet pic.twitter.com/cO1B40zgC8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 26, 2021

Good lord. This replay.

That’s Oshie’s fifth goal of the season and the first to come at even strength. Oshie now has 13 points in 18 games this season.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington