Elite goalscorer Nicklas Backstrom scores again

Nicklas Backstrom has spent the last 14 seasons in the shadow of Alex Ovechkin, but this year, Nicke is different. The elite playmaker has become the elite finisher.

Thursday against the Penguins, Backstrom hit the back of the net again. And it was a very pretty goal.

Video

Backstrom scored on a layup after Nick Jensen found the Swedish center wide open with a beautiful cross-ice feed. There were no smiles or much of a celebration from Backstrom because this is normal and just what he does now.

The goal was Backstrom’s ninth of the season – the most on the Capitals. Backstrom has scored a point in 15 of 19 games this season.

Backstrom said who needs 700 assists? I’m a goal scorer pic.twitter.com/5dblLFhwXF — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) February 26, 2021

As for Jensen, it was the defenseman’s fifth apple of the season. I am now going to require him to kill flies with a Nerf Gun before every game now. If it works, it works!

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington