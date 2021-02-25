Elite goalscorer Nicklas Backstrom scores again

Nicklas Backstrom has spent the last 14 seasons in the shadow of Alex Ovechkin, but this year, Nicke is different. The elite playmaker has become the elite finisher.
Thursday against the Penguins, Backstrom hit the back of the net again. And it was a very pretty goal.
Backstrom scored on a layup after Nick Jensen found the Swedish center wide open with a beautiful cross-ice feed. There were no smiles or much of a celebration from Backstrom because this is normal and just what he does now.
Danger, danger! High voltage!@budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/GCO1JzJDmQ
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 26, 2021
The goal was Backstrom’s ninth of the season – the most on the Capitals. Backstrom has scored a point in 15 of 19 games this season.
Backstrom said who needs 700 assists? I’m a goal scorer pic.twitter.com/5dblLFhwXF
— HockeyKot (@hockeykot) February 26, 2021
As for Jensen, it was the defenseman’s fifth apple of the season. I am now going to require him to kill flies with a Nerf Gun before every game now. If it works, it works!
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Penguins
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On