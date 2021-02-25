Caps vs Penguins pregame: Wrapping up the homestand

By Elyse Bailey
A long homestand for the Washington Capitals is coming to an end this evening when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins. Yes, again. This is their sixth match-up of the season already and the Penguins are 4-1-0 against the Caps this season.
Something else happening again? Coach Laviolette is messing with the lines. Top line Conor Sheary? Evgeny Kuznetsov back up top? What the hell, sure, why not.
Puck drop is at 7 PM and Peter will have your recap.
|Record
|10-6-1
|9-5-4
|Shot Attempt %
|51.7%
|48.4%
|PDO
|99.3
|101.6
|Power Play
|16.3%
|31.9%
|Penalty Kill
|75.0%
|78.3%
As already mentioned, Coach Laviolette is messing around with the lines again. Just like last game, Vanecek will get the start and Anderson will back him up:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Sheary
Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson
Panik – Eller – Oshie
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
Anderson
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|3/3
|3/5
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|🌮
|2/27
|2/28
|3/9
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|😷
|3/11
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|3/15
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|2/25
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|3/19
|3/20
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|😷
|4/13
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed
I wanted to take a second to highlight a great piece in the Players’ Tribune that went live today. It’s written by 23-year-old defenseman, currently playing for the NWHL’s Metropolitan Riveters, Saroya Tinker. The post highlights Tinker’s experience as a Black girl playing hockey, why the Black Girl Hockey Club (BGHC) is important, and the work she has been committed to doing to make the hockey world a better place. Take just a few minutes to read the piece in full, and donate to the Black Girl Hockey Club. This is important.
“The truth is that I never really felt welcome at an ice rink. I never felt like I belonged.”@saroyatinker71 spent years fighting for her place in hockey.
Now she’s working with @BlackGirlHockey to make the sport accessible for everyone.https://t.co/rj2Ws8ympK
— The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 25, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Penguins
Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
