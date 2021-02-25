Caps vs Penguins pregame: Wrapping up the homestand

A long homestand for the Washington Capitals is coming to an end this evening when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins. Yes, again. This is their sixth match-up of the season already and the Penguins are 4-1-0 against the Caps this season.

Something else happening again? Coach Laviolette is messing with the lines. Top line Conor Sheary? Evgeny Kuznetsov back up top? What the hell, sure, why not.

Puck drop is at 7 PM and Peter will have your recap.



Record 10-6-1 9-5-4 Shot Attempt % 51.7% 48.4% PDO 99.3 101.6 Power Play 16.3% 31.9% Penalty Kill 75.0% 78.3%

Projected Lines

As already mentioned, Coach Laviolette is messing around with the lines again. Just like last game, Vanecek will get the start and Anderson will back him up:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Sheary

Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson

Panik – Eller – Oshie

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

Anderson

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 2/27 2/28 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 2/25 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Storylines

Saroya Tinker’s post

I wanted to take a second to highlight a great piece in the Players’ Tribune that went live today. It’s written by 23-year-old defenseman, currently playing for the NWHL’s Metropolitan Riveters, Saroya Tinker. The post highlights Tinker’s experience as a Black girl playing hockey, why the Black Girl Hockey Club (BGHC) is important, and the work she has been committed to doing to make the hockey world a better place. Take just a few minutes to read the piece in full, and donate to the Black Girl Hockey Club. This is important.

“The truth is that I never really felt welcome at an ice rink. I never felt like I belonged.”@saroyatinker71 spent years fighting for her place in hockey. Now she’s working with @BlackGirlHockey to make the sport accessible for everyone.https://t.co/rj2Ws8ympK — The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 25, 2021

