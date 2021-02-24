Bruce Boudreau names new USPHL team the Hershey Cubs, reveals team logos

Former Washington Capitals coach Bruce Boudreau and his wife Crystal revealed the name and logos for his new USPHL junior hockey team on Tuesday. Boudreau purchased the team in January.

Boudreau named the junior hockey team the Hershey Cubs, which is an obvious play off the Hershey Bears. The logo and team colors are also inspired by the AHL team.

The Cubs’ logo is a cream and dark brown-colored hockey-playing bear featuring a halo over its head. The halo, according to the Boudreaus, “represents the angel arm of the franchise.” The Cubs intend to give back to the Hershey community through volunteering and supporting local charities.

There are three logos in total: one that features just the bear head, one that features the bear skating, and a circular wordmark that features the club’s abbreviation HC.

Logos

“The Hershey Cubs Hockey Club is about filling a void and giving back to the community,” Boudreau said in a release. “In Hershey, there is a long history of minor hockey, college hockey, and pro hockey, and the only thing missing is junior hockey. Local youth players here have needed to go away to play junior hockey in the past. Hershey is such a great community with passionate hockey fans and families, we want to add to their history. By bringing the USPHL Premiere level team to historic Hersheypark Arena, kids can stay home and play junior, and other players from around the world can come to Hershey and experience this wonderful community.”

The Boudreaus also own a USPHL team in Minnesota and Bruce’s son is an assistant coach there.

The Cubs will begin its inaugural season during the USPHL’s 2021-22 campaign and will play their home games at the Hersheypark Arena.

Here’s the full press release from the Hershey Cubs:

