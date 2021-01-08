Bruce Boudreau is bringing a new hockey team to Hershey

Bruce Boudreau and his wife Crystal are returning to Hershey and they’re bringing a competitive hockey team with them.

The beloved former Capitals head coach has purchased a Tier III Junior A team in the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL). The Boudreaus also own the USPHL Premier Division’s Minnesota Blue Ox. Brady Boudreau, Bruce’s son, serves as an assistant coach there.

The Hershey club will play at the historic Hersheypark Arena during the 2021-22 season. The arena, which sometimes gets foggy during hockey games, first opened in 1936 and was the Hershey Bears’ home until 2002. The venue is the same place where NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain had his 100-point game in 1962.

“Crystal and I moved back to Hershey because we love the people, the town, and the history,” Boudreau said in a release. “We started the Blue Ox in Minnesota, it went really well, and was a great addition to the community. We love working with the young men and the fans, and growing the game of hockey. We are hoping to do the same in Hershey. The only thing missing in the Hershey hockey landscape is a junior team. We hope to give back to the community, continue to grow the game, and share in the history of hockey in Hershey.”

Boudreau won a Calder Cup championship with the Bears in 2006 and was behind the bench during the greatest seasons of Alex Ovechkin’s career in Washington. Boudreau won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year in 2008 after leading the Capitals to the playoffs. BBBB has amassed a 567-302-115 (.635) record in 984 regular-season games coached over his career.

The Hershey team’s name and logo will be released in the coming months.

Headline photo via Zack Fisch/Hershey Bears