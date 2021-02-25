Ilya Samsonov gives up four goals on 19 shots in third rehab start, a loss

Ilya Samsonov’s third rehab start for the Hershey Bears on Wednesday was a bit of a fire drill. Sammy gave up four goals on 19 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, but his performance wasn’t as bad as it seems.
While the Bears outshot the Baby Pens 28-19, they put up a poor effort defensively in front of their netminder, giving up several high-danger chances from point-blank range that turned out to be the difference.
Here’s a review of the four goals Samsonov gave up:
Samsonov is 1-1-1 in his three rehab starts with the Bears, posting an .859 save percentage and 3.33 save percentage. He gave up four or more goals in two of his three starts.
Last weekend, Samsonov said he was feeling “much much better” and he was ready to return to full-time to the Capitals.
