Washington Capitals third jerseys restocked online

The Washington Capitals released two new alternate jerseys this season — a navy blue third and a red Reverse Retro sweater. Both jerseys have been popular among fans and both have been difficult to buy online.
But we have some good news. The NHL just released a new re-stock of the Capitals’ thirds. They’re not sold out anymore!
Here’s all the inventory currently available.
View all available Capitals Third Jerseys
RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On