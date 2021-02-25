The Washington Capitals will wear special jerseys during warmups for Black History Night. They feature a Players Against Racism patch.

The Washington Capitals will wear special black jerseys during warmups Thursday to honor Black History Night at Capital One Arena. On each shoulder, there’s a Players Against Hate end racism shoulder patch.

“There’s only one way to put it: racism is completely unacceptable,” Tom Wilson said to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, “and (wearing the jerseys) shows that we want to bring people together.”

The jerseys are available via an online auction on Handbid that ends on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 3 pm.

Introducing tonight's Black History Night warmup jersey benefiting the Capital Impact Fund! All proceeds from the auction will be used to eliminate financial barriers faced by minority youth hockey players in the DMV.

