Henrik Lundqvist: ‘It will be months before I can make any decisions regarding my future’

Henrik Lundqvist took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify his status after returning to the ice in full goalie gear earlier in the week.

“Going to the rink this week has been very rewarding,” Lundqvist wrote. “My health is obviously my No.1 priority. It will be months before I can make any decisions regarding my future after more tests/convos with Doctors. The one thing I do know with 100% certainty is that I still love the game.”

On Wednesday, the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reported that Lundqvist would “release some sort of statement regarding his health” in April.

Lundqvist is 49 days removed from open-heart surgery where he had an aortic valve replacement, aortic root, and ascending aortic replacement.

