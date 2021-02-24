Report: Henrik Lundqvist’s comeback ‘too early to determine’, announcement coming in spring

Henrik Lundqvist returned to the ice and put on his pads again Tuesday for the first time since undergoing open-heart surgery in early January. “Day 47,” Lundqvist said. “Back at the rink. Love it. Let’s do it.”

Lundqvist, who is running and training again, looked especially good in net, causing many to wonder if Hank was attempting to make a comeback this season.

Reading between the lines of a new report from the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, Lundqvist is indeed trying to do so, but it’s “too early to determine” if doctors will clear him to play in the NHL again.

Update on Henrik Lundqvist, he’s still in the rehab process as advised by his doctors, per a person with knowledge of the situation. It is too early to determine if Lundqvist will be able to play in the NHL again, but especially this season. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 24, 2021

He will be further assessed by doctors in late March and around then/early April is likely to release some sort of statement regarding his health. He is still currently on LTIR this season with the Capitals. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 24, 2021

Lundqvist, 38, signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals over the offseason after being bought out by the New York Rangers. He’s currently on long-term injured reserve.

