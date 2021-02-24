Home / News / Report: Henrik Lundqvist’s comeback ‘too early to determine’, announcement coming in spring

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

February 24, 2021 4:42 pm

Henrik Lundqvist returned to the ice and put on his pads again Tuesday for the first time since undergoing open-heart surgery in early January. “Day 47,” Lundqvist said. “Back at the rink. Love it. Let’s do it.”

Lundqvist, who is running and training again, looked especially good in net, causing many to wonder if Hank was attempting to make a comeback this season.

Reading between the lines of a new report from the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, Lundqvist is indeed trying to do so, but it’s “too early to determine” if doctors will clear him to play in the NHL again.

Lundqvist, 38, signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals over the offseason after being bought out by the New York Rangers. He’s currently on long-term injured reserve.

Screenshot courtesy of @hlundqvist35