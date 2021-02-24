Hockey Twitter has a field day after Elliotte Friedman reports ‘PIT claims Friedman’

New Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall and President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke made their first significant roster move on Wednesday. The executive duo claimed right-handed defenseman Mark Friedman on waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers.
The pickup was massively talked about on Hockey Twitter, but not for the reason you might think.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman (no relation) reported the news on the social media site, but he didn’t include Friedman’s first name in the tweet. So it read like this.
PIT claims Friedman
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 24, 2021
Hockey Twitter responded thusly.
— RMNB (@russianmachine) February 24, 2021
You’re gonna put up 50+ points on that line with Crosby
— Adam took a day trip to Mexico (@salsa_wits) February 24, 2021
— Leafs are good i think (@PikleSam) February 24, 2021
good luck pal
— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) February 24, 2021
It was the turtleneck wasn’t it?
— Nick Arcieri (@NickWArcieri) February 24, 2021
Didn’t know sportsnet had you on waivers
— Garrett Wisher (@wishEMT) February 24, 2021
Keep it simple Elliotte. Short shifts, pucks to the net
— Adrian Dater (@adater) February 24, 2021
Serious ? I will def miss your posts
— Falcon (@BobAloneissi) February 24, 2021
Damn, it's been great having you on the beat Elliotte
— Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) February 24, 2021
big day for you congrats
— Mike Pfeil (@mikepfeil_) February 24, 2021
The tweet was especially ridiculous considering Friedman’s history with Brian Burke. Burke worked with Friedman on Sportsnet before being hired away by the Penguins. Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, who shares insider duties with Friedman, tweeted this to his coworker.
I guess @Burkie2020 missed you.
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 24, 2021
i've been patiently waiting for this opportunity
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 24, 2021
Sportsnet put Friedman in a Penguins jersey, giving him the full hockey player treatment.
Crosby's new linemate? 🤔 @Burkie2020 is really shaking things up in Pittsburgh. 😂 https://t.co/3WjAxrpZf0 pic.twitter.com/2s3Cu0j1zc
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 24, 2021
Burke played along after seeing the hubbub on social media.
We made sure Mark wasn’t even remotely related to @FriedgeHNIC before submitting the claim. https://t.co/kUUvO1096V
— Brian Burke (@Burkie2020) February 24, 2021
Well, that was fun. Just like Elliotte’s turtleneck last week.
How good does @FriedgeHNIC look tonight? pic.twitter.com/kQ9vT149cT
— phil (@PartPhil) February 21, 2021
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On