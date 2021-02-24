Home / News / Hockey Twitter has a field day after Elliotte Friedman reports ‘PIT claims Friedman’

Hockey Twitter has a field day after Elliotte Friedman reports ‘PIT claims Friedman’

By Ian Oland

February 24, 2021 2:26 pm

New Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall and President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke made their first significant roster move on Wednesday. The executive duo claimed right-handed defenseman Mark Friedman on waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers.

The pickup was massively talked about on Hockey Twitter, but not for the reason you might think.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman (no relation) reported the news on the social media site, but he didn’t include Friedman’s first name in the tweet. So it read like this.

Hockey Twitter responded thusly.

The tweet was especially ridiculous considering Friedman’s history with Brian Burke. Burke worked with Friedman on Sportsnet before being hired away by the Penguins. Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, who shares insider duties with Friedman, tweeted this to his coworker.

Sportsnet put Friedman in a Penguins jersey, giving him the full hockey player treatment.

Burke played along after seeing the hubbub on social media.

Well, that was fun. Just like Elliotte’s turtleneck last week.

