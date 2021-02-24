Hockey Twitter has a field day after Elliotte Friedman reports ‘PIT claims Friedman’

New Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall and President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke made their first significant roster move on Wednesday. The executive duo claimed right-handed defenseman Mark Friedman on waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers.

The pickup was massively talked about on Hockey Twitter, but not for the reason you might think.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman (no relation) reported the news on the social media site, but he didn’t include Friedman’s first name in the tweet. So it read like this.

PIT claims Friedman — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 24, 2021

Hockey Twitter responded thusly.

You’re gonna put up 50+ points on that line with Crosby — Adam took a day trip to Mexico (@salsa_wits) February 24, 2021

pic.twitter.com/XM132kt9NW — Leafs are good i think (@PikleSam) February 24, 2021

good luck pal — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) February 24, 2021

It was the turtleneck wasn’t it? — Nick Arcieri (@NickWArcieri) February 24, 2021

Didn’t know sportsnet had you on waivers — Garrett Wisher (@wishEMT) February 24, 2021

Keep it simple Elliotte. Short shifts, pucks to the net — Adrian Dater (@adater) February 24, 2021

Serious ? I will def miss your posts — Falcon (@BobAloneissi) February 24, 2021

Damn, it's been great having you on the beat Elliotte — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) February 24, 2021

big day for you congrats — Mike Pfeil (@mikepfeil_) February 24, 2021

The tweet was especially ridiculous considering Friedman’s history with Brian Burke. Burke worked with Friedman on Sportsnet before being hired away by the Penguins. Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, who shares insider duties with Friedman, tweeted this to his coworker.

I guess @Burkie2020 missed you. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 24, 2021

i've been patiently waiting for this opportunity — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 24, 2021

Sportsnet put Friedman in a Penguins jersey, giving him the full hockey player treatment.

Burke played along after seeing the hubbub on social media.

We made sure Mark wasn’t even remotely related to @FriedgeHNIC before submitting the claim. https://t.co/kUUvO1096V — Brian Burke (@Burkie2020) February 24, 2021

Well, that was fun. Just like Elliotte’s turtleneck last week.