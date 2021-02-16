Caps at Penguins pregame: Shuffling the six

By Elyse Bailey
The Capitals are in Pittsburgh, PA for another match-up with the Penguins. Coach Laviolette is hoping that a win might come out of making a few changes to the top-six forwards. Look, I don’t know if shuffling the top-six around will make that much of a difference, but what the heck…guess it can’t hurt?
Puck drop is at 7 PM, please hang out with us in the comments or follow along on twitter dot com. Peter has your recap.
|Record
|7-5-1
|6-4-3
|Shot Attempt %
|52.4%
|48.1%
|PDO
|98.6
|101.6
|Power Play
|15.4%
|35.5%
|Penalty Kill
|70.7%
|80.0%
Thanks to Samantha Pell at the Washington Post for the lines. Small shuffles in the first two lines and Vanecek will be making his 11th consecutive start:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie
Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson
Sheary – Eller – Panik
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Chara – Schultz
Orlov – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|3/3
|3/5
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|2/27
|3/1
|3/7
|3/9
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|😷
|3/11
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|3/15
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|2/16
|2/23
|2/25
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|2/20
|2/21
|3/19
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|😷
|😷
|4/13
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed
Ah HA, it’s not just us! Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs blew an embarrassing four goal lead and ended up losing to the Ottawa Senators in overtime. I don’t know about you guys, but I’ve been having a great time watching the Canada teams have games like this. It’s the fun drama without having to deal with it personally. Take a look at the game recap from last night to see the Sens comeback complete with two goals from Evgenii Dadonov:
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Penguins
Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On