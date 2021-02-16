Caps at Penguins pregame: Shuffling the six

The Capitals are in Pittsburgh, PA for another match-up with the Penguins. Coach Laviolette is hoping that a win might come out of making a few changes to the top-six forwards. Look, I don’t know if shuffling the top-six around will make that much of a difference, but what the heck…guess it can’t hurt?

Puck drop is at 7 PM, please hang out with us in the comments or follow along on twitter dot com. Peter has your recap.

Record 7-5-1 6-4-3 Shot Attempt % 52.4% 48.1% PDO 98.6 101.6 Power Play 15.4% 35.5% Penalty Kill 70.7% 80.0%

Projected Lines

Thanks to Samantha Pell at the Washington Post for the lines. Small shuffles in the first two lines and Vanecek will be making his 11th consecutive start:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie

Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson

Sheary – Eller – Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Chara – Schultz

Orlov – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 2/27 3/1 3/7 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 2/16 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 2/20 2/21 3/19 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 😷 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Storylines

Blowing the lead

Ah HA, it’s not just us! Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs blew an embarrassing four goal lead and ended up losing to the Ottawa Senators in overtime. I don’t know about you guys, but I’ve been having a great time watching the Canada teams have games like this. It’s the fun drama without having to deal with it personally. Take a look at the game recap from last night to see the Sens comeback complete with two goals from Evgenii Dadonov:

Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB