Nicklas Backstrom becomes the fourth Capitals player ever to score 250 goals

Nicklas Backstrom’s second-period goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins was a milestone marker.

The goal was Backstrom’s 250th goal of his career, incredibly making him only the fourth Capitals player ever to reach that mark. The Swedish center is also one of only 39 active players to have that many times.

Video

Backstrom scored in the second period after Alex Ovechkin gained the offensive zone and sent a centering pass into Evgeni Malkin’s skates. Backstrom lifted his rival’s stick, taking the loose puck and quickly depositing it past Tristan Jarry. The goal narrowed the Penguins’ lead to 4-3.

“I was just trying to get up the ice,” Backstrom said. “I honestly didn’t even see that O was trying to pass it to me. I just saw the puck was laying between his legs there so I tried to strip it and put it in the back of the net. That was a lucky goal.”

The only players in Capitals history to score more than Backstrom are Alex Ovechkin (711), Peter Bondra (472), and Mike Gartner (397).

Cutting his team's deficit to 4-3 after 2 periods vs the Penguins today, Nicklas Backstrom has joined Alex Ovechkin (711), Peter Bondra (472) and Mike Gartner (397) as the only 4 players ever to reach 250 career goals in @Capitals franchise history pic.twitter.com/CwnOGTvWtZ — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 14, 2021

Among all 2006 NHL Draft picks, Backstrom, a playmaker, has scored the fifth-most goals, trailing only Phil Kessel (375), Jonathan Toews (345), Brad Marchand (299), and Claude Giroux (258). Backstrom leads all 2006 picks in points (945), leading second-place Kessel by 76.

Two first round draft picks from 2006 and still going strong. @28CGiroux @backstrom19 pic.twitter.com/FZpZ3DM2hq — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) February 7, 2021

So far this season, Backstrom has scored a Capitals-high seven goals and 18 points in 13 games this season. He’s fifth overall in the NHL in scoring.

Nicklas Backstrom has recorded 18 points (7g, 11a) in 13 games this season and ranks tied for fifth in the NHL in scoring. It marks his second-best 13 game start to a season in his career (5g, 14a in 2011-12). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 14, 2021

Thankfully, Ovi got the pick right when he announced the Capitals’ pick in 2006.

Interesting #ALLCAPS sidebar to this – when George McPhee had Alex Ovechkin announce the drafting of Nicklas Backstrom, he told Ovi "don't say Ralph Backstrom" – Ovi and the Caps nailed the pick, but Ralph was a star in his own right. RIP. @RealSmokinAl https://t.co/hrvLND9cDa pic.twitter.com/KO6Bvh02AN — Tim McDonough (@mcdonough23) February 8, 2021

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Penguins

Screenshot courtesy of NBC