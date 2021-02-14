Capitals and Penguins trade dating barbs on Twitter before puck drop

By Ian Oland
The Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins renew their rivalry at 3 PM. Hours before puck drop, the two teams got a little spicy with each other on Twitter.
Inspired by the dating app Hinge, the Capitals published a fake profile of the Penguins and it just degenerated from there.
For the record, Urban Dictionary describes “down bad”, the phrase the Capitals used, as when someone is “depressingly horny.” They haven’t played in a week. Makes sense to me! Here’s how the Penguins responded.
See you at 3:00 PM, but we can’t promise it will be a good date… And fries on salads, always.
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 14, 2021
as long as y’all agree to split the check
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 14, 2021
You are coming to our house, it’s our treat. We are Penguins, not wild animals.
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 14, 2021
idk…this you? pic.twitter.com/RUjvDtNRPf
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 14, 2021
Nah, that looks more like @JCVD 👀
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 14, 2021
The tweets come after the NHL released a commercial promoting the game featuring rage-y moments from the rivalry.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Penguins
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On