Capitals and Penguins trade dating barbs on Twitter before puck drop

The Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins renew their rivalry at 3 PM. Hours before puck drop, the two teams got a little spicy with each other on Twitter.

Inspired by the dating app Hinge, the Capitals published a fake profile of the Penguins and it just degenerated from there.

For the record, Urban Dictionary describes “down bad”, the phrase the Capitals used, as when someone is “depressingly horny.” They haven’t played in a week. Makes sense to me! Here’s how the Penguins responded.

The tweets come after the NHL released a commercial promoting the game featuring rage-y moments from the rivalry.

