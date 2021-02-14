Home / News / NHL releases ‘no love lost’ commercial to promote Caps-Pens Valentine’s Day game

NHL releases ‘no love lost’ commercial to promote Caps-Pens Valentine’s Day game

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

February 14, 2021 12:46 pm

The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins have one of the best rivalries in sports and Sunday, the two teams will renew their feud at 3 pm on national TV.

The NHL leaned into the more fighty aspects of the teams’ past to make a commercial to promote the game. Set to Nazareth’s 1976 hit Love Hurts, the 30-second clip shows the Caps and Pens trying to literally destroy each other and enjoying it while they do so.

“There’s no love lost between the @Capitals and @penguins,” the NHL wrote. “What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day?”

Video

NBC posted a 30-second clip of its own with foreboding music focusing more on the Ovechkin/Crosby rivalry.

They followed that up with Valentine’s Day cards.

Feels like it’s going to be a fun one. See you at 3!

Screenshot courtesy of the @NHL

, ,