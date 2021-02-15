Slapdash Sunday: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals returned from a week-long break that felt infinitely longer and at times they sure looked like quite the rusty bunch. They dropped their return game with their full lineup back to the Pittsburgh Penguins by a score of 6-3.
The Pens outshot the Caps 38 to 31 but were out-attempted five-on-five 43 to 42.
Nicklas Backstrom has recorded 18 points (7g, 11a) in 13 games this season and ranks tied for fifth in the NHL in scoring. It marks his second-best 13 game start to a season in his career (5g, 14a in 2011-12).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 14, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
