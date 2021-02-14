No love: Penguins beat sluggish Capitals 6-3

After a week break, a full-strength, kinda out-of-shape, Washington Capitals team took on their biggest rival, the Pittsburgh Penguins. There were some Valentine’s Day-themed tiddlywinks on social media pregame, but the two got serious on the ice.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, who ironically hates early games, opened the scoring in his first game back from protocol. But the lead was short-lived. The Pens struck back with Bryan Rust and Brandon Tanev tallies 32 seconds apart. In the second period, Jakub Vrana tied it early before the Penguins piled on two more. Nicklas Backstrom outmuscled Evgeni Malkin to make it 4-3 before intermission. In the third, the Pens would add two empty netters in the final minute to win 6-3.

CAPS LOSE.

First, Ilya Samsonov lost 5-4 during a rehab start with Hershey. That’s concerning, but he hasn’t played in about a month and you have to begin somewhere. We should just be happy he’s healthy.

lost 5-4 during a rehab start with Hershey. That’s concerning, but he hasn’t played in about a month and you have to begin somewhere. We should just be happy he’s healthy. Jakub Vrana slipped and crashed into the boards during the second period. He didn’t miss any time, but did deliver a beautiful pain baby at the bench.

Vrana at the bench pic.twitter.com/9jMycbRcOF — Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 14, 2021

Nic Dowd’s fall was scarier after what I’m going to term as an accidental slew foot. He was helped off the ice, but thank goodness didn’t miss a shift.

The Capitals’ defense has been sketchy lately, but it might be time to give Vitek Vanecek a break after his hot January. I personally recommend Pheonix Copley, who was fantastic as Braden Holtby’s backup during the 2018-19 season, but I’m guessing Craig Anderson gets the nod on Tuesday’s rematch with the Pens. Copley’s been strong in net during his first few starts in Hershey though, posting a 1-0-1 record, .920 save percentage, and 1.97 GAA.

That four goals on Vanecek on 18 shots. He's allowed three or more goals in nine of his last 10 starts. It's never all on the goalie but… — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 14, 2021

Nicklas Backstrom can’t stop, won’t stop scoring. He now has a team-high 7 goals and 18 points.

can’t stop, won’t stop scoring. He now has a team-high 7 goals and 18 points. Alex Ovechkin tried to set the tone on the opening shift of the game, nearly scoring in front of the net after outmuscling a Penguins defender along the boards. He later assisted on Backy’s goal and has eight points (4g, 4a) over his last five games. I love Playmaker Ovi just as much as I love Goal-Scorer Ovi.

tried to set the tone on the opening shift of the game, nearly scoring in front of the net after outmuscling a Penguins defender along the boards. He later assisted on Backy’s goal and has eight points (4g, 4a) over his last five games. I love Playmaker Ovi just as much as I love Goal-Scorer Ovi. It was pointed out during the broadcast that Washington and Pittsburgh have combined to win three of the last five championships. I knew that, but it’s still kinda stunning to here as a throwaway fact during a broadcast.

All the goals

Evgeny Kuzentsov goal, 1-0 Caps

Kuzy’s muffin was the tasty treat we deserved on Valentine’s Day.

Bryan Rust goal, 1-1

The Capitals were not ready for this Matheson pinch in. He found Rust wide open in front of the tap in.

Brandon Tanev goal, 2-1 Pens

The very next shift, Tanev scored. The forward found the juicy rebound after not being cleared out in front of the net.

Jakub Vrana goal, 2-2

THE SNEK. After finding a rebound, Vrana blindly swept the puck towards the net… and it went in!

Bryan Rust goal (2), 3-2 Pens

Rust dented the twine again after Kris Letang sent a pass through two Capitals PK’ers. Yuck.

Jake Guentzel goal, 4-2 Pens

After a shot block in front of the net, Guentzel put the loose puck past a bewildered Vitek Vanecek.

Nickas Backstrom goal, 4-3 Pens

Alex Ovechkin gained the zone sensationally and then sent a centering pass into the skates of Evgeni Malkin. Backstrom lifted Malkin’s stick in front of the net for his seventh of the season.

Zach Aston-Reese, 5-3 Pens

ZAR from WAY DOWNTOWN with the Caps’ goalie pulled. Game over.

Sidney Crosby, 6-3 Pens

ENGx2

Since this was a national game, there was no Joe B. So here’s Hunky Pierre instead.

Pierre's smiling because they let him cover a Penguins game again pic.twitter.com/4aWw16ujXO — Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 14, 2021

It seems like most Capitals-Penguins games are high-scoring affairs and this one was no different. But instead of pretty goals by two of the biggest superstars in the league, it was depth players finding pucks at their skates and sending in rebounds.

The Capitals and Penguins will play again on Tuesday. Let’s hope they can pull that one out perhaps with a different goalie. Happy Valentine’s Day, everybody.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Penguins

Screenshot courtesy of NBC