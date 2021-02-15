Tom Wilson is learning how to play the piano

Tom Wilson’s hands aren’t just for face-punching.

On Valentine’s Day, Wilson’s longtime girlfriend, volleyball star Taylor Pischke, shared a video of the two playing the piano.

“No one can make me laugh like you do,” she wrote. “Thanks for learning piano with me.”

Video

The song starts decent enough, but six seconds in, Wilson begins making racket instead of music and gives up. Taylor responds with a huge laugh.

During the performance, Tom wears Harry Potter-esque glasses showing off a gentler and more sophisticated side we don’t usually see in the hockey.

Taylor wasn’t the only one in the family to show appreciation to Tom on Valentine’s Day. Halle used her paws to post these incredible pictures on Instagram.