NHL reschedules eight Capitals games

The Washington Capitals had three games canceled last week due to COVID-19 outbreaks on the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres.
Tuesday, the NHL announced eight regular-season schedule changes to the Washington Capitals’ schedule.
– The start time for the Capitals’ home game at Capital One Arena against the New York Rangers on Saturday, Feb. 20, has been changed from 7 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. local start time.
– The Capitals’ road game against Buffalo originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11, has been moved to Monday, March 15, with a 7 p.m. local start time.
– The Capitals’ road game against Buffalo originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, has been moved to Friday, April 9, with a 7 p.m. local start time.
– The Capitals’ home game at Capital One Arena against the New York Rangers on Sunday, Feb. 21 has been moved to Saturday, March 20., with a 7 p.m. local start time.
– The Capitals’ home game at Capital One Arena against the New Jersey Devils has been moved from Sunday, March 7 to Sunday, Feb. 21, with a 7 p.m. local start time.
– The Capitals’ home game against the New York Islanders has been moved from Monday, March 15 to Tuesday, April 27, with a 7 p.m. local start time.
– The Capitals’ home game at Capital One Arena against Boston has been moved from Saturday, April 10 to Sunday, April 11, with a 7 p.m. local start time.
– The Capitals’ road game against Philadelphia has been moved from Tuesday, April 27 to Sunday, March 7, with a 7 p.m. local start time.
We’ll post graphics of the updated schedule when the NHL updates it on their end.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On