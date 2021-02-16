NHL reschedules eight Capitals games

The Washington Capitals had three games canceled last week due to COVID-19 outbreaks on the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres.

Tuesday, the NHL announced eight regular-season schedule changes to the Washington Capitals’ schedule.

– The start time for the Capitals’ home game at Capital One Arena against the New York Rangers on Saturday, Feb. 20, has been changed from 7 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. local start time.

– The Capitals’ road game against Buffalo originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11, has been moved to Monday, March 15, with a 7 p.m. local start time.

– The Capitals’ road game against Buffalo originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, has been moved to Friday, April 9, with a 7 p.m. local start time.

– The Capitals’ home game at Capital One Arena against the New York Rangers on Sunday, Feb. 21 has been moved to Saturday, March 20., with a 7 p.m. local start time.

– The Capitals’ home game at Capital One Arena against the New Jersey Devils has been moved from Sunday, March 7 to Sunday, Feb. 21, with a 7 p.m. local start time.

– The Capitals’ home game against the New York Islanders has been moved from Monday, March 15 to Tuesday, April 27, with a 7 p.m. local start time.

– The Capitals’ home game at Capital One Arena against Boston has been moved from Saturday, April 10 to Sunday, April 11, with a 7 p.m. local start time.

– The Capitals’ road game against Philadelphia has been moved from Tuesday, April 27 to Sunday, March 7, with a 7 p.m. local start time.