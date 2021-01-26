Caps vs Isles pregame: Not the Sabres

By Elyse Bailey
Finally, the day has come. The Capitals are hosting the New York Islanders this evening. It’s not that I’ve been super stoked to see an Isles game, I’m simply exhausted of watching the Buffalo Sabres. Tom Wilson is a game-time decision, Vitek Vanecek gets his fourth start in a row, and I’m really hoping to see a game end in regulation. It’ll be better for my heart rate and my bedtime.
The puck will be dropping at 7 PM. Stream the game and hang out with us. Recap duty is brought to you by Peter Hassett.
|Record
|3 – 2 – 0
|3 – 0 – 3
|Shot Attempt %
|46.3%
|49.5%
|PDO
|99.4
|105.1
|Power Play
|18.2%
|33.3%
|Penalty Kill
|88.2%
|73.9%
Thanks to Samantha Pell at the Washington Post. Vanecek is getting his fourth start in a row, Tom Wilson is a maybe, and Fehervary-Jensen are the extra defensive pair:
Vrana – Backstrom – Oshie
Panik – Eller – Wilson
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Sprong – Sgarbossa – Sheary
Dillon – Carlson
Chara – Schultz
Siegenthaler – TvR
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|1/30
|2/1
|3/3
|3/5
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|2/27
|3/1
|3/7
|3/9
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|2/7
|2/9
|3/11
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|1/26
|1/28
|3/15
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|2/14
|2/16
|2/23
|2/25
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|2/4
|2/20
|2/21
|3/19
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|2/11
|2/13
|4/13
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
Seattle has their new television announcer and it’s John Forslund! Previously, he was with the Carolina Hurricanes from 1991 (back when they were the Hartford Whalers) until 2020. If you don’t recognize him from the Canes broadcasts, maybe you recognize his calls from his playoff calls on NBC Sports. Might not seem like a big thing to a lot of you BUT I like John a bunch. Lookin’ forward to hearing him on Seattle broadcasts.
Seattle, you’ve got an incoming call – and trust us, you’ll want to answer this one. 😏 pic.twitter.com/XRlCkgzDNw
— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 26, 2021
I’m sure you’ve all seen this viral video of Nia Dennis‘ floor routine, but if you haven’t please watch it. I think I’ve viewed it about 16,000 times and it still isn’t getting old.
This is what #blackexcellence looks like. @DennisNia does it again! 🔥
📹 @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/2vxgyTvUCG
— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 24, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Isles
Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
