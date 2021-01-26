Home / News / Tom Wilson will be a game-time decision, Michael Sgarbossa re-assigned to Capitals’ taxi squad

Tom Wilson will be a game-time decision, Michael Sgarbossa re-assigned to Capitals' taxi squad

By Ian Oland

January 26, 2021 11:28 am

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson will be a game-time decision tonight against the New York Islanders.

Wilson, who is managing a “really weird” lower-body injury, skated on the Capitals’ second-line during the team’s morning skate.

The full lines are as followed from the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

Beyond Wilson being potentially available, Laviolette wouldn’t reveal much more during his post-practice Zoom scrum.

One noticeable player absent from the skate was Brian Pinho who centered the Capitals’ fourth line the last two games. Pinho was not on the ice for practice.

The Capitals also recalled Michael Sgarbossa from Hershey to the team’s taxi squad, suggesting Pinho might be out injured.

Vitek Vanecek, who was fantastic on Sunday, will make his fifth start of the season. Undefeated in regulation, Vanecek has a 2-0-2 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.87 goals against average.

