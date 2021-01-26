Tom Wilson will be a game-time decision, Michael Sgarbossa re-assigned to Capitals’ taxi squad

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson will be a game-time decision tonight against the New York Islanders.

Wilson, who is managing a “really weird” lower-body injury, skated on the Capitals’ second-line during the team’s morning skate.

The full lines are as followed from the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

Capitals lines in AM skate ahead of their game vs NYI Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie

Panik-Eller-Wilson

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Sprong-Sgarbossa-Sheary Dillon-Carlson

Chara-Schultz

Siegenthaler-TvR *Wilson appears to be in

*Fehervary-Jensen extra D pair — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 26, 2021

Beyond Wilson being potentially available, Laviolette wouldn’t reveal much more during his post-practice Zoom scrum.

Wilson is a game-time decision, per Laviolette, who wouldn't disclose much more about the lineup. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 26, 2021

One noticeable player absent from the skate was Brian Pinho who centered the Capitals’ fourth line the last two games. Pinho was not on the ice for practice.

*Carr, McMichael also on the ice

*Pinho is not out here — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 26, 2021

The Capitals also recalled Michael Sgarbossa from Hershey to the team’s taxi squad, suggesting Pinho might be out injured.

#Caps re-assign forward Michael Sgarbossa from Hershey to Washington taxi squad — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 26, 2021

Vitek Vanecek, who was fantastic on Sunday, will make his fifth start of the season. Undefeated in regulation, Vanecek has a 2-0-2 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.87 goals against average.

Vanecek is in the starter's net. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 26, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB