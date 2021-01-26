Peter Laviolette talks wardrobe issues during first road trip with Capitals, open to ‘Belichick’ing it’

New Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette is clearly a Man Of Fashion, but a year removed from the game has Lavy not at peak packing form.

Monday, during an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies, Lavy spoke about a recent mishap he had during the Capitals’ season-opening, four-game road trip, which had him steamed.

Interview

“I’m wiping off some rust here after a year,” Laviolette said. “I wore a pair of suit pants to leave on the road and I packed two suits. I was going to wear one twice and get it cleaned up maybe. I brought four shirts. But I left the one top part of the suit at home. And that put me in a little bit of a jam. So I had to double up on the dry cleaning on the road which aggravated me a little bit.”

Laviolette was then asked why NHL coaches are still wearing full suits anyway.

“Next home game, I’ll Belichick it,” Laviolette said. “I’ll get the hoodie. Cut it off behind the bench and see if my boss or my ownership says anything in Washington. I have a feeling I’ll have a meeting the next day.”

To be honest, I think Ted is more progressive than Peter thinks.