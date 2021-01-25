Deficient in discipline: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals took on the Buffalo Sabres for the fourth time already in this new, strange season, and finally, took their first loss to the Jack Eichel led squad in a shootout 4-3.
The Sabres outshot the Caps 48 to 31 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 50 to 39.
Nicklas Backstrom is playing in his 962nd game, passing Peter Bondra for the third most games in franchise history.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 24, 2021
