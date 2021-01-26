Tom Wilson is a fan of the Capitals’ new third jersey

The Washington Capitals released their third jersey on Monday after months of reports that they would have a new one this season. The navy jersey is essentially a mish-mash of the Capitals 2015 Winter Classic and the 2018 Stadium Series jerseys, featuring a W crest and lots of stripes. You can purchase one here.

Tom Wilson was asked his thoughts on the design on Monday hours after its release.

The power forward was a fan.

Video

“I like them,” Wilson said. “The one with the W – They’re bringing back good memories from the Winter Classic with that logo. Obviously a different jersey. A mix between the Stadium Series and the Winter Classic. I don’t care what jersey you give me. Blue, red, and white is going to look good and feel good to wear. We’re excited about whatever jersey it is.”

Wilson became nationally known in the sport during the build-up of the 2015 Winter Classic. Wilson’s antics with Michael Latta, his then-roommate, were the best part of EPIX’s Road To The Winter Classic documentary series. While the top-six forward is active on Instagram, he posted especially a lot about his first outdoor experience with the team.

Wilson’s opinion should be respected because he is also a longtime owner of Capitals jerseys. Before being drafted by the Capitals, Wilson owned an Alex Ovechkin black Capitol Dome sweater.

Also, a stan of the new sweaters was the team’s owner, Ted Leonsis, who pointed out, correctly, that “Washington is about the W’s.”

The Capitals will wear the third jerseys seven times this season – all against Eastern Division foes.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the shop.nhl.com link in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.