The Washington Capitals will release design of their new third jersey after January 1

The Sports Business Journal’s Mark Burns is reporting that the Washington Capitals will reveal the design of their new third jersey in 2021.

The jersey release comes on the heels of the Capitals’ Reverse Retro jersey launch in November where they brought back the Screaming Eagle in red.

The Capitals’ RR sweater sold better than any other team.

The Washington Capitals will be launching a third jersey after January 1, per Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations. — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) December 22, 2020

Burns’ tweet follows original reporting by RMNB and confirmed/mocked-up by designer Lucas Daitchman (@ldconcepts).

In January 2020, a source close to the Capitals told us that the team had worked with Adidas to create two new jersey designs, including the Screaming Eagle on red which we later learned was part of the Reverse Retro launch. The other jersey is believed to be navy blue and based on the Capitals’ 2015 Winter Classic jersey.

From our story in October:

The source went on to explain that Adidas wanted each team to have alternate jerseys that would change every year beginning on January 1. The Capitals were prepared to wear an updated version of their 2015 Winter Classic jersey as their alternate in 2020 and then switch to the red Screaming Eagle jersey in January 2021.

Lucas mocked up the jersey and it is believed it looks like this.

The source adds that the Capitals have been in possession of the two sweater designs for most of 2020 and have just been waiting to release them.

Jersey mockup by @ldconcepts