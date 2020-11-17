Report: Capitals may still release a third jersey before next season

The Washington Capitals officially brought back the Screaming Eagle on Monday, but it may not be the only new sweater they’re debuting this offseason.

According to Icethetics, one of the leaders in hockey uniform coverage, “a new third jersey may be on the way for the Capitals.”

Icethetics made two separate tweets about the Capitals’ possible third jersey.

31 released in one day not enough for you? No but seriously, I actually have heard a new third jersey may be on the way for the Capitals. https://t.co/BNs2okAJjV — icethetics (@icethetics) November 16, 2020

Not necessarily. It's just the only one that I know of that's still on the way. — icethetics (@icethetics) November 16, 2020

Here’s what we know. In October, a source told RMNB that the team had two new uniforms that they had produced. One was the Screaming Eagle on red; the other was a jersey inspired by the team’s 2015 Winter Classic jersey. Originally, the Capitals were to debut the Winter Classic alternate in 2020 as a third jersey and then switch to the red Screaming Eagle design in January 2021. Adidas wanted each team to have an alternate jersey that would change every year beginning on January 1. Those plans were ultimately scrapped, and the Screaming Eagle jersey was released as part of the Reverse Retro line on Monday.

Lucas Daitchman of @ldconcepts was described the jersey’s design by a seperate source and this is what the Capitals’ Winter Classic-inspired third jerseys are generally expected to look like.

RMNB does not have knowledge on if or when those Winter Classic-inspired jerseys will be released. But there is some growing evidence that it’s possible.

During the Capitals’ Reverse Retro release, they also published a figure showing the colored equipment the team will wear which includes navy pants with three red stars on the right leg; a navy helmet; red, white, and blue gloves; and red socks with navy and white stripes.

Photo courtesy of @Capitals

The Capitals debuted their new hockey pants for the Screaming Eagle design during an optional skate last week as well as some new white helmets with three red stars. If the diagram picture the team published is true, the white helmets with three red stars are not a part of the Screaming Eagle design. That means the buckets are either a new look for the home or away jerseys this season or it’s for another new jersey yet to be revealed.

In late October, the Capital One Arena Team Store published a release on the Capitals website which said to “be on the lookout for new unveils of 2020-21 Capitals and Wizards jerseys.” Jerseys is plural, meaning there’s at least one more jersey for the Capitals or Wizards still to come.

Headline photo: Lucas Daitchman of @ldconcepts