Capitals say ‘to be on the lookout for new unveils’ of next season’s jerseys

The Capital One Arena team store reopened earlier this week and the Washington Capitals may have tipped their hand that new alternate jerseys are coming soon.

In a press release which includes multiple promotional offers, the team says “be on the lookout for new unveils of 2020-21 Capitals… jerseys.” 🤔

Capitals Radio producer Mike Callow was the first to point this out on Twitter.

Missed this yesterday, press release on the reopening of the Capital One Arena does acknowledge more jerseys for Caps and Wizards: pic.twitter.com/4Uref2Ugpz — Mike Callow (@Mike_Callow) October 28, 2020

It’s not completely clear what this means. I’m surmising that either there are new alternates coming or Adidas is releasing 2021 versions of the team’s home and away jerseys (which would be the same with minimal differences).

There is growing evidence, however, that the NHL and Adidas are preparing to release new alternate jerseys, including a possible Reverse Retro collection.

Stars team store on NHL Shop, by mistake I assume, confirms Dallas is getting a reverse retro jersey. pic.twitter.com/6XW5AjWiHQ — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) October 29, 2020

👀 Confirmed: #NHL Shop lists Reverse Retro jerseys and Power 31 collection for 2021 season on website.#SJSharks | #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/FyhYgNbRSP — SHARK CITY (@WeAreSharkCity) October 29, 2020

RMNB has learned that the Capitals were planning to bring the Screaming Eagle back in red next season, which may be the team’s Reverse Retro jersey. It’s unclear if the coronavirus pandemic, a possible shortened season, and no-to-some fans at games will alter those plans. The Capitals were also prepared to wear a new version of their 2015 Winter Classic jersey in 2020, but those plans were ultimately scrapped.

