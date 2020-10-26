Washington DC residents who cast ballot at Capital One Arena will get ‘I voted’ Capitals stickers

In September, Ted Leonsis’s Monumental Sports and Entertainment announced that Capital One Arena would be a polling place for the November election. The move was one of several Leonsis and his sports teams made after being inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and systemic racism over the summer.

“We as an organization understand that systemic racism is a problem that is hundreds of years old, and that the solution will require even longer-term action,” Leonsis wrote on his blog, Ted’s Take. “This is not a time for empty promises. We expect to be held accountable. We have a series of meetings on what to do next, and I will report back to our players and our employees on what we’re learning, and more importantly, what we will do.”

Early voting in the District begins on Tuesday and now, via WAMU’s Martin Austermuhle, we know what DC residents will receive if they cast their ballot at Capital One Arena.

Stickers!

But these stickers are even fancier than the usual ones. The Capital One Arena “I Voted” stickers feature either the logo of either the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, or Washington Capitals.

Early voting kicks off in D.C. tomorrow morning, and for the first time Nats Park, the Entertainment & Sports Arena, and the Capital One Arena will be used as “super vote centers.” And if you vote at Cap One, you’ll get some custom “I Voted” stickers: pic.twitter.com/7xpcutH15o — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) October 26, 2020

It’s also important to point out that this giveaway is much, much better than the “I voted” pens Fairfax County gave out.

Most controversial part of voting in Fairfax County is that they seem to have replaced the I Voted stickers with this pen?! Idk man. pic.twitter.com/RZdfEYMHdg — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) October 21, 2020

Fairfax County, I’m wagging my finger disapprovingly at you.

Capital One Arena is one of several local arenas and stadiums that are opening up their sites for voting this year including Nationals Park, Xfinity Center, and Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Nationals Park is always home of the national pastime in our nation's capital… …now, it's a super vote center, too. Cast your vote at #Nats Park beginning October 27! 🗳️ // https://t.co/94Tjblm7Np pic.twitter.com/kuYj6KHQEL — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 21, 2020

Early voting begins today at XFINITY Center! Polls open daily from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. ➡️ https://t.co/3O8Sy2VlAq | #VOTE pic.twitter.com/IKHTe7N7ny — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) October 26, 2020

🗣️ Maryland, early voting starts 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬 For more info: https://t.co/bolKQWoCmv pic.twitter.com/H4GkHNsXnK — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) October 26, 2020

Camden Yards now has two ballot drop boxes! 📍Find your local drop boxes: https://t.co/bolKQWoCmv pic.twitter.com/wCt6UqyfI4 — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) October 15, 2020

You have no excuse: go vote!

Early voting in the District begins tomorrow! All eligible #DC residents can register in-person and cast their ballots at @CapitalOneArena as an Early Voting Center. Details below: pic.twitter.com/KKFU60ILSO — Monumental Sports & Entertainment (@MSE) October 26, 2020

Capitals sticker graphic courtesy of Martin Austermuhle