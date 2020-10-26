Home / News / Washington DC residents who cast ballot at Capital One Arena will get ‘I voted’ Capitals stickers

Washington DC residents who cast ballot at Capital One Arena will get ‘I voted’ Capitals stickers

By Ian Oland

October 26, 2020 3:28 pm

In September, Ted Leonsis’s Monumental Sports and Entertainment announced that Capital One Arena would be a polling place for the November election. The move was one of several Leonsis and his sports teams made after being inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and systemic racism over the summer.

“We as an organization understand that systemic racism is a problem that is hundreds of years old, and that the solution will require even longer-term action,” Leonsis wrote on his blog, Ted’s Take. “This is not a time for empty promises. We expect to be held accountable. We have a series of meetings on what to do next, and I will report back to our players and our employees on what we’re learning, and more importantly, what we will do.”

Early voting in the District begins on Tuesday and now, via WAMU’s Martin Austermuhle, we know what DC residents will receive if they cast their ballot at Capital One Arena.

Stickers!

But these stickers are even fancier than the usual ones. The Capital One Arena “I Voted” stickers feature either the logo of either the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, or Washington Capitals.

It’s also important to point out that this giveaway is much, much better than the “I voted” pens Fairfax County gave out.

Fairfax County, I’m wagging my finger disapprovingly at you.

Capital One Arena is one of several local arenas and stadiums that are opening up their sites for voting this year including Nationals Park, Xfinity Center, and Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

You have no excuse: go vote!

Capitals sticker graphic courtesy of Martin Austermuhle

