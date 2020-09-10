Capital One Arena will be used as a polling place for the November election

DC residents will be getting a large new polling place this fall.

Capital One Arena announced on Thursday morning that it will be open for DC residents to vote for the 2020 presidential election. Not only will the arena be open on Election Day (Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 7 AM to 8 PM) but it will also be available for Early Voting from Tuesday, October 27, through Monday, November 2, from 8:30 AM to 7 PM.

Announcing @CapitalOneArena as a Voting Center! Partnering with @Vote4DC, the arena will be an Early Vote/Election Day Super Center for all DC residents to register, vote or drop mail-in ballots. Read full press release here: https://t.co/IHFK5Z2UjD pic.twitter.com/IGDjBZNufM — Monumental Sports & Entertainment (@MSE) September 10, 2020

The decision to open Cap One as a polling place comes months after George Floyd lost his life due to police brutality. Black Lives Matter protests erupted across the country while emotional conversations about racial inequality and systemic racism were had.

The Wizards and Mystics led a Together We Stand march that began at Capital One Arena and ended at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. During that day, Bradley Beal shared a harrowing story about being pulled over on 495 by police.

“I got pulled over on 495 and the officer asked me to step out of the vehicle,” Beal said. “We’re literally on the side of the highway – my wife, me and one of my friends. He comes up to me and says, ‘What if I f*ck up your Monday and put you on a headlock and arrest you right now?’ I didn’t do anything, but because I was a black athlete driving a nice vehicle, that’s what he came up with. How am I supposed to respond to that?”

MSE majority owner Ted Leonsis shared an emotional and honest blog post in support or change.

“This has been an incredibly emotional and painful week,” Leonsis said. “I’ve spent most of it talking to as many people as I can to get first-hand, honest input about the black experience, while also doing my best to demonstrate compassion during what has truly been a horrifying experience. Our players have perfectly captured the outrage, anger, and sorrow that we all feel after the latest racially charged atrocities that include the despicable murders of unarmed, innocent black Americans like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. In no uncertain terms, it is important that you know that our company, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, and the Leonsis family stand against racism, prejudice, discrimination, and police brutality. We stand with you in our demands for justice because Black Lives Matter!”

Leonsis added that “we are all learning that what we have done to date is not nearly enough” and “I believe the impact will be long-lasting, just like the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza located nearby The White House.”

After Jacob Blake was shot in the back by police in front of his children in August, every major sports league shut down games in protest, including the NHL.

Twenty-one NBA arenas across the country now have made a commitment to be open for the upcoming election, including in battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

Bradley Beal shared his excitement for the announcement on Twitter.

DC, Capital One Arena will be used as a Super Center polling site!!! Cast early ballots Oct 27-Nov 4 https://t.co/2oSTg3iK3l — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) September 10, 2020

To each and every one of you who read RMNB, please vote. Get involved. Democracy isn’t a spectator sport.

More from Monumental Sports and Entertainment: