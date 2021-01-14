Caps at Sabres pregame: Ready to get hurt again

Let’s do it again. The NHL is back, albeit without fans and in a shortened season and Holtby is gone but Lundqvist is here no wait he isn’t Chara is here, yeah, Chara is a Capital. We’re just making it up as we go along.

The Washington Capitals’ season kicks off tonight at 7 PM as the team travels to Buffalo to beat the Sabres. Catch the NBC stream and hang out with us. Pete here reporting for duty, stealing valor, and doing good tweets.

Schedule

Projected Lines

By way of WaPo’s Samantha J Pell:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Panik – Eller – Sheary

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Orlov – Carlson

Dillon – Schultz

Chara – Jensen

Samsonov

Hoo-boy. New era begins right now.

Peter’s MeatSports Corner

Bold prediction time!

Caps play all 56 games

Caps get second in the division behind the Bruins

Because Pittsburgh gets injured/hurt

But Flyers are right behind

Chicago and Ottawa will wish they opted out

Dmitry Orlov hits career high in points (per game)

Chara’s still got it

Laviolette doesn’t have an instant cure for Kuznetsov’s play without the puck

Ovi gets stuck at 29 goals

Ian’s Fehervary Fehertheory gets scrutinized but is proved correct

Avs win the Cup

Storylines

Lets Be Careful Out There

This is not going to be a normal season. This isn’t going to be remotely like the bubble. It’s more likely than not that the Caps won’t play every scheduled game. The prevalence of the disease is four times more widespread than it was when the teams entered the bubbles in Canada last year.

So I leave you with this tune from the classic TV series, Cop Rock.

I’ll root for the Caps, and we’ll have as much fun as we can manage, but my overriding hope is for everyone’s safety and health.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Sabres

Headline photo: Collage by Peter Hassett (age 30-something) (Photos: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB, YouTube)