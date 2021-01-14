Caps at Sabres pregame: Ready to get hurt again

Let’s do it again. The NHL is back, albeit without fans and in a shortened season and Holtby is gone but Lundqvist is here no wait he isn’t Chara is here, yeah, Chara is a Capital. We’re just making it up as we go along.
The Washington Capitals’ season kicks off tonight at 7 PM as the team travels to Buffalo to beat the Sabres. Catch the NBC stream and hang out with us. Pete here reporting for duty, stealing valor, and doing good tweets.
|Record
|0 – 0 – 0
|0 – 0 – 0
|Shot Attempt %
|DIV/0
|DIV/0
|PDO
|NaNo
|NaNo
|Power Play
|#ERROR
|#ERROR
|Penalty Kill
|#ERROR
|#ERROR
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|1/30
|2/1
|3/3
|3/5
|4/8
|4/11
|4/18
|4/20
|2/27
|3/1
|3/7
|3/9
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|2/7
|2/9
|3/11
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|1/26
|1/28
|3/15
|3/16
|4/6
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|1/17
|1/19
|2/14
|2/16
|2/23
|2/25
|4/29
|5/1
|2/4
|2/20
|2/21
|3/19
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|1/14
|1/15
|1/22
|1/24
|2/11
|2/13
|4/13
|4/15
By way of WaPo’s Samantha J Pell:
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie
Vrana – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Panik – Eller – Sheary
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Samsonov
Hoo-boy. New era begins right now.
Bold prediction time!
This is not going to be a normal season. This isn’t going to be remotely like the bubble. It’s more likely than not that the Caps won’t play every scheduled game. The prevalence of the disease is four times more widespread than it was when the teams entered the bubbles in Canada last year.
So I leave you with this tune from the classic TV series, Cop Rock.
I’ll root for the Caps, and we’ll have as much fun as we can manage, but my overriding hope is for everyone’s safety and health.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Sabres
Headline photo: Collage by Peter Hassett (age 30-something) (Photos: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB, YouTube)
