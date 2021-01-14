National Zoo’s four-month-old panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji, plays hockey to celebrate Capitals’ season opener

A big panda is wishing the Capitals’ good luck this season and I’m not talking about Bradley Beal.

The National Zoo’s four-month-old giant panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji, played with a puck almost as large as its body to celebrate the Capitals’ season opener.

“A slapshot straight to the heart,” the National Zoo wrote. “Sending love to D.C. and our hometown team as they start their season tonight. Go Caps!”

Video

Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji and @capitals? 🐼 Slapshot 🏒 straight to the heart. ❤️ Sending love to D.C. and our hometown team as they start their season tonight. Go Caps! #ALLCAPS #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/Ipg5GCtWfu — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 14, 2021

Xiao Qi Ji, who weighs approximately 15 pounds, was born on August 21 at the National Zoo.

Since then, Xiao Qi Ji has learned how to stand…

yawn…

explore…

and walk.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo has one of the world’s successful panda conservation programs. Xiao Qi Ji will stay in Washington DC for four years before being sent to its permanent home in China.

Screenshot courtesy of the @NationalZoo