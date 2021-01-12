NHL: 17 different players on the Dallas Stars tested positive for COVID-19 during training camp

The Dallas Stars were forced to postpone their first three games of the season (at least) and now we’re learning more about why.

Tuesday night, the NHL announced that 27 different players tested positive for COVID-19 during league-wide training camps. 17 of those were from the Dallas Stars.

Previously, it was reported that only six players on Dallas contracted the deadly disease and two staff members.

The NHL’s press release reads:

The National Hockey League today released the following statement on COVID-19 testing results: The NHL concluded its 2020-21 formal training camps for the 31 teams with a total of 27 Players with confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 among nine different clubs. The results include 17 Players on the Dallas Stars – most of whom are asymptomatic and all of whom are currently recovering without complication. During the two-week period from Dec. 30 to Jan. 11, Players were tested on a daily basis with a total of approximately 12,000 tests administered to in excess of 1,200 Players. Effective with the start of the 2020-21 regular season, the NHL will provide regular updates on the results of tests administered to Players, including the identities of Players.

It’s unclear if any of those 10 additional players were from the Capitals, but they did not have any mysterious absences during camp.

Monday night, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said that the league was still trying to understand why the Stars had such a massive outbreak.

Bill Daly says the NHL is still "trying to get our arms around" how the COVID-19 outbreak occured with the Dallas Stars. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 11, 2021

He also revealed that the team would not play until they could ice a healthy team and not put others at risk.

Daly added that Stars won’t play until they are able to ice a healthy team and not put players at risk. Clearly lots of moving parts still for Dallas situation https://t.co/XxyV1XK7Rw — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) January 11, 2021

The Stars will not start playing until January 19 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.