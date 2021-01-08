Dallas Stars postpone games after 6 players contract COVID-19

The NHL just announced that an outbreak of the novel coronavirus will keep the Dallas Stars off the ice until at least Tuesday, January 19.

Six Stars players and two staff members tested positive for the disease forcing the NHL’s decision. The NHL says in a release that the team’s training facilities were closed and will remain locked down for several days while testing and contact tracing continues.

NHL statement on the Dallas Stars. https://t.co/AsYqpL4XK3 pic.twitter.com/r2iT8vYWH0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 8, 2021

The Stars were scheduled to play three games before January 19, including two games against the Florida Panthers (1/14, 1/15) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (1/17).

The NHL’s full release follows: