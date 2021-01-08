Dallas Stars postpone games after 6 players contract COVID-19

The NHL just announced that an outbreak of the novel coronavirus will keep the Dallas Stars off the ice until at least Tuesday, January 19.
Six Stars players and two staff members tested positive for the disease forcing the NHL’s decision. The NHL says in a release that the team’s training facilities were closed and will remain locked down for several days while testing and contact tracing continues.
NHL statement on the Dallas Stars. https://t.co/AsYqpL4XK3 pic.twitter.com/r2iT8vYWH0
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 8, 2021
The Stars were scheduled to play three games before January 19, including two games against the Florida Panthers (1/14, 1/15) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (1/17).
The NHL’s full release follows:
The National Hockey League announced today that six Dallas Stars players and two staff members have recently confirmed positive tests for the COVID-19 virus. Those individuals are self-isolating and following CDC and League protocols. As a result of the positive tests, and as an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for several days while further daily testing and contact tracing is conducted. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Stars’ regular season schedule with the expectation that the team will not open its 2020-21 season earlier than Tuesday, January 19.
The Stars organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On