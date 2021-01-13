Your 2020-21 Washington Capitals as cartoon characters

Have you ever wondered what an animated version of your favorite Washington Capitals player might look like if they starred in the latest Disney or Dreamworks hit?
Well using ToonMe, we can find that out.
The results are both somewhat hilarious and somewhat terrifying.
The following descriptions are solely based on the cartoon likeness and have nothing to do with the actual player/person being portrayed.
Do you or anyone you know have a dragon that needs training…because Nicky is probably your guy.
Look, every kingdom in every story needs a few background characters to set the stage.
Much like how he protects the crease, Big Z looks primed to protect a castle keep.
The brute of the story’s main group of characters. Probably wields a battle ax and will get conked on the head by some sort of falling fruit.
The good guy that at the climax of the story reveals he was planning the demise of the main character the whole time.
The son of a shopkeeper that our female protagonist falls in love with despite previous politically inspired promises to marry another.
Incredibly proficient with a bow and seemingly has a neverending supply of arrows in his quiver.
The main antagonist for most of the story until it is revealed that his podcast brother was the true evil all along.
Dies at the beginning to light a fire under our main character and remind them of their direction.
The castle guard that realizes the king he serves is actually evil and helps free our protagonists from the castle dungeon.
The prince that is owed the kingdom after his father and makes sure to let everyone know about it.
The stoic member of the party that is constantly jeered by the comedic relief character until he finally gives in and joins in on the comedy.
The unsure male protagonist that needs to be convinced to lead the rebellion against an evil ruler.
The big bad guy that everyone in town tells stories about, but in reality, is actually a very nice and helpful companion.
The best friend of the protagonist that chooses to risk his own life to save others from some sort of imminent danger.
The overconfident member of the villainous side that is overcome by our hero due to that overconfidence.
If Chara’s cartoon is standing to the left of the castle entrance as a guard, he is standing on the right.
Someone needed to join John in the background.
The most skilled swordsman in the land.
The guy who thinks he can challenge the most skilled swordsman and learns that he cannot.
The underdog who finally comes up clutch to enable our hero to save the day.
Villager that is apparently very surprised that his village is being attacked by marauding evildoers.
The kid who badly wants to be a part of the army but is too young so he isn’t allowed to…but then he doesn’t listen and goes to successfully fight grown men anyway.
Neither good nor bad. Just kicks ass.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On