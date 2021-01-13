Your 2020-21 Washington Capitals as cartoon characters

Have you ever wondered what an animated version of your favorite Washington Capitals player might look like if they starred in the latest Disney or Dreamworks hit?

Well using ToonMe, we can find that out.

The results are both somewhat hilarious and somewhat terrifying.

The following descriptions are solely based on the cartoon likeness and have nothing to do with the actual player/person being portrayed.

Nicklas Backstrom

Do you or anyone you know have a dragon that needs training…because Nicky is probably your guy.

John Carlson

Look, every kingdom in every story needs a few background characters to set the stage.

Zdeno Chara

Much like how he protects the crease, Big Z looks primed to protect a castle keep.

Brenden Dillon

The brute of the story’s main group of characters. Probably wields a battle ax and will get conked on the head by some sort of falling fruit.

Nic Dowd

The good guy that at the climax of the story reveals he was planning the demise of the main character the whole time.

Lars Eller

The son of a shopkeeper that our female protagonist falls in love with despite previous politically inspired promises to marry another.

Carl Hagelin

Incredibly proficient with a bow and seemingly has a neverending supply of arrows in his quiver.

Garnet Hathaway

The main antagonist for most of the story until it is revealed that his podcast brother was the true evil all along.

Nick Jensen

Dies at the beginning to light a fire under our main character and remind them of their direction.

Michal Kempny

The castle guard that realizes the king he serves is actually evil and helps free our protagonists from the castle dungeon.

Evgeny Kuznetsov

The prince that is owed the kingdom after his father and makes sure to let everyone know about it.

Dmitry Orlov

The stoic member of the party that is constantly jeered by the comedic relief character until he finally gives in and joins in on the comedy.

TJ Oshie

The unsure male protagonist that needs to be convinced to lead the rebellion against an evil ruler.

Alex Ovechkin

The big bad guy that everyone in town tells stories about, but in reality, is actually a very nice and helpful companion.

Richard Panik

The best friend of the protagonist that chooses to risk his own life to save others from some sort of imminent danger.

Ilya Samsonov

The overconfident member of the villainous side that is overcome by our hero due to that overconfidence.

Justin Schultz

If Chara’s cartoon is standing to the left of the castle entrance as a guard, he is standing on the right.

Conor Sheary

Someone needed to join John in the background.

Jonas Siegenthaler

The most skilled swordsman in the land.

Daniel Sprong

The guy who thinks he can challenge the most skilled swordsman and learns that he cannot.

Trevor van Riemsdyk

The underdog who finally comes up clutch to enable our hero to save the day.

Vitek Vanecek

Villager that is apparently very surprised that his village is being attacked by marauding evildoers.

Jakub Vrana

The kid who badly wants to be a part of the army but is too young so he isn’t allowed to…but then he doesn’t listen and goes to successfully fight grown men anyway.

Tom Wilson

Neither good nor bad. Just kicks ass.