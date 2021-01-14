The Washington Capitals’ lines and pairings for their season opener against the Buffalo Sabres

The Washington Capitals’ lines are set for their 2020-21 season opener against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday night.

The most noticeable change made by head coach Peter Laviolette at the Capitals’ morning skate was inserting Conor Sheary back onto the third line for Daniel Sprong.

Capitals lines at AM skate: Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Panik-Eller-Sheary

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Orlov-Carlson

Dillon-Schultz

Chara-Jensen Extras: Sprong, Siegenthaler, TvR — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 14, 2021

Laviolette confirmed after the skate that Ilya Samsonov will get the start.

Ilya Samsonov is the first goalie off the ice. A quick fist bump with Scott Murray and chat with Peter Laviolette before he left. https://t.co/d8rwKJiEL7 — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 14, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB