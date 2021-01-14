The Washington Capitals’ lines and pairings for their season opener against the Buffalo Sabres

By Ian Oland
The Washington Capitals’ lines are set for their 2020-21 season opener against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday night.
The most noticeable change made by head coach Peter Laviolette at the Capitals’ morning skate was inserting Conor Sheary back onto the third line for Daniel Sprong.
Capitals lines at AM skate:
Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie
Vrana-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Panik-Eller-Sheary
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Orlov-Carlson
Dillon-Schultz
Chara-Jensen
Extras: Sprong, Siegenthaler, TvR
Laviolette confirmed after the skate that Ilya Samsonov will get the start.
Ilya Samsonov is the first goalie off the ice. A quick fist bump with Scott Murray and chat with Peter Laviolette before he left. https://t.co/d8rwKJiEL7
