Home / News / The Washington Capitals’ lines and pairings for their season opener against the Buffalo Sabres

The Washington Capitals’ lines and pairings for their season opener against the Buffalo Sabres

By Ian Oland

 6 Comments

January 14, 2021 12:33 pm

The Washington Capitals’ lines are set for their 2020-21 season opener against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday night.

The most noticeable change made by head coach Peter Laviolette at the Capitals’ morning skate was inserting Conor Sheary back onto the third line for Daniel Sprong.

Laviolette confirmed after the skate that Ilya Samsonov will get the start.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB