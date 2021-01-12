Andre Burakovsky crushes Pierre-Edouard Bellemare’s dreams that outdoor game is being played literally on Lake Tahoe

Our newphew Andre Burakovsky is going viral for his superior outdoor game knowlege.

On Tuesday, Burakovsky and his teammate, forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, did a post-practice interview with media and discussed the Avalanche’s upcoming outdoor game at Lake Tahoe. The Avalanche will play the Vegas Golden Knights on February 20 while the Boston Bruins will take on the Philadelphia Flyers a day later.

Bellemare was under the impression that the game would literally be played on the lake. But Burakovsky came to the rescue with his hockey nerdery.

Clearly, he ead the NHL’s press release yesterday.

Video

Here’s @andreburakovsky crushing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare’s dreams and telling him that February’s Lake Tahoe game will not be played on the lake. #Avs pic.twitter.com/Umha9Srtpk — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 12, 2021

“I’m excited about it,” Bellemare said. “I actually have never skated on a lake my entire life.”

“It’s not on the lake,” the brainy Burakovsky said.

“Huh?” replied Bellemare.

“It’s actually not on a lake,” he said. “It’s beside the lake.”

“NO!” screamed Bellemare.

“We’re playing on the 18th fairway,” Burakovsky continued.

“No, I didn’t even know,” Bellemare said. “For real? You just crushed my dreams.”

Yup. He sure did.

Moving forward, I propose we start calling Burakovsky The Dream Crusher because it’s also what he did to Blake Coleman when he hurt our comrade Dmitry Orlov.